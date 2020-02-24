Precision Medicine Software Market Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR of +10% by 2026 – Syapse, Allscripts, Qiagen, Roper Technologies, Fabric Genomics, Foundation Medicine, PierianDx

Precision Medicine Software Market research report has been published by A2Z Market Research to give desired insights to drive the growth of businesses. The report initiated with study introduction which is followed by statistical details of the market that reveals the current market status and future forecast. The analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market.

The Global Precision Medicine Software market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2015, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2026, growing at CAGR of +10 % between 2020 and 2026.

Precision medicine software enables stakeholders in the healthcare sector to provide personalized treatment plans to patients based on their genetic content. It combines clinical and genetic data to deliver targeted patient care. It also provides a wide range of applications in both the diagnostic and clinical areas of care delivery.

Some of the Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes: Syapse, Allscripts, Qiagen, Roper Technologies, Fabric Genomics, Foundation Medicine, Sophia Genetics, PierianDx, Human Longevity, Translational Software, Gene42, Lifeomic Health.

Global Precision Medicine Software Market Detail Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market Segment by Applications:

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers and Government Institutes

Others

