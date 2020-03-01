Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

Detailed Study on the Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)
AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)
CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)
Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)
AGCO Corporation (U.S.)
Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
Agribotix LLC
Deere and Company
DICKEY-john Corporation
Farmers Edge Inc.
Grownetics, Inc.
Granular, Inc
SST Development Group, Inc.
The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)
Topcon Corporation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Automation & control systems
Sensing devices
Antennas/access points
Segment by Application
Yield monitoring
Field mapping
Crop scouting
Weather tracking & forecasting
Irrigation management
Inventory management
Farm labor management
