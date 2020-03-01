Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

Detailed Study on the Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market in region 1 and region 2?

Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Precision Farming/Agriculture Device in each end-use industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Agribotix LLC

Deere and Company

DICKEY-john Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc

SST Development Group, Inc.

The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

Topcon Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Automation & control systems

Sensing devices

Antennas/access points

Segment by Application

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Weather tracking & forecasting

Irrigation management

Inventory management

Farm labor management

