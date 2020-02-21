Pre-Engineered Buildings Market 2019 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Pre-Engineered Buildings Industry is valued at approximately USD 15.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. With the advancement in construction technology, the demand for cost-effective and less time-consuming engineered structures has been increasing. Pre-engineered buildings are the off-site factory-built buildings that are transported to site and assembled together. Pre-engineered buildings offer reduces the construction time as rapid construction speed is achieved due to foundation and floor slabs being constructed on-site while beams and columns (structural systems) are being fabricated off-site. Pre-engineered buildings offer reduced cost of the building in design, manufacturing and erection cost coupled with the flexibility of expansion tends to drive the Industry share of pre-engineered buildings. Moreover, the columns and beams of the pre-engineered buildings can be expanded by adding additional bays. Where as, pre-engineered buildings eliminate the use of in between columns giving rise to column free space. Pre-engineered buildings offer durability over prolonged time and provides low maintenance costs resulting in the increased Industry share of pre-engineered buildings. Increasing awareness towards modern off-site construction techniques has surged the demand for pre-engineered buildings Industry. Moreover, favorable government initiatives for green buildings have led the contractors to shift towards pre-engineered buildings from conventional steel buildings which requires less energy during and post construction. However, fluctuating steel price coupled with the low Industry penetration of pre-engineered buildings in emerging economies may hamper the Industry growth of pre-engineered buildings. Moreover, unavailability of skilled labor and advanced construction technology in some emerging economies may restrain the Industry growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Concrete structures

Steel structures

Civil structures

Others

By Application

Residential buildings

Commercial buildings

Industrial buildings

Infrastructure sector

Others

Brief introduction about Pre-Engineered Buildings Market:

Chapter 1. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [1,2,3,] in 2020

Chapter 2. Pre-Engineered Buildings Market by Application/End Users [1,2,3]

Chapter 3. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Chapter 4. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2025)

Chapter 5. Pre-Engineered Buildings Market Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Chapter 6. Pre-Engineered Buildings (Volume, Value and Sales Price) structure specified for each geographic region included.

Chapter 7. Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 8. Company primary Information and Top Competitors list are being provided for each vendor listed in the report.

Chapter 9. Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2020-2025) table for each product type which includes Cost Structure Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Chapter 10. Supply Chain, Sourcing approach and Downstream Buyers, Industrialized Chain Analysis

