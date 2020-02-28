Power Transmission Cables Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2025

The latest report titled “Global Power Transmission Cables Market Research Report 2019-2025” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the Power Transmission Cables market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Key Players in the Global Power Transmission Cables Market: General Cable Technologies, Southwire, Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower, KEC International, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Nexans, Prysmian, Shandong Dingchang Tower, Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing, Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Electric power transmission is the bulk movement of electrical energy from a generating site, such as a power plant, to an electrical substation. The interconnected lines which facilitate this movement are known as a transmission network.

Power Transmission Cables refer to a wide range of utility-approved cables and overhead lines to the transmission, distribution and power networks industry around the world. These include cables in low and medium voltages for end-user connection and IEC standard medium voltage cablesand high voltage cables typically used for the primary connection to a power grid for voltages up to 110kV.

Segment by Type

by Installation

Overhead

Underground

Submarine

by Voltage

High

Medium

Segment by Application

Utility

Industrial

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

