Power Tools Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Power Tools Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Power Tools market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Power Tools industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures (Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt), Bosch, TTI, Makita, Hitachi Koki, Hilti, Metabo, Snap-on, DEVON (Chevron Group), Festool, Apex Tool Group, Dongcheng, C. & E. Fein, Zhejiang Crown, Positec Group, Jiangsu Jinding, KEN).
Power Tools Market Size & Analysis (2014 – 2026); Power Tools Market Volume & Future Trends (2014 – 2026); Power Tools Market; By Geography (Volume and Value); 2014 – 2026; Power Tools Market Opportunity Assessment (2014 – 2026); Power Tools (Installed Base) Market Share: By Company; Major Deals in Power Tools Market; Power Tools Reimbursement Scenario; Power Tools Current Applications; Power Tools Competitive Analysis: By Company; Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors; Major Companies Analysis.
Scope of Power Tools Market: A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.In the industry, Stanley Black&Decker (DeWalt) profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Bosch and TTI ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.83%, 17.76% and 17.40% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.The Power Tools market was valued at 23500 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 38600 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Tools.
On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.
❇ Electric power tool
❇ Pneumatic power tool
❇ Hydraulic and other power tool
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.
❇ Residential Applications
❇ Construction Field
❇ Industry Field
❇ Gardening Field
❇ Other
Power Tools Market: Regional analysis includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Table of Content:
Power Tools Market Overview
Power Tools Market Competition by Manufacturers
Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Tools Business Market
Power Tools Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Power Tools Market Dynamics
Power Tools Market Forecast
Methodology and Data Source
