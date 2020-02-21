Power Tools Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Power Tools Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Power Tools Market was valued at USD 27.03 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 38.63 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Power Tools market are listed in the report.

Atlas Copco

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Ingersoll-Rand

Hilti

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Snap-On