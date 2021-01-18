Power Management IC (PMIC) Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Power Management IC (PMIC) Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Power Management IC Market was valued at USD 23.01 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 40.78 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Power Management IC (PMIC) market are listed in the report.

Texas Instruments Analog Devices

STMicroelectronics N.V.

On Semiconductor Corp.

Dialog Semiconductor PLC

NXP Semiconductors

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Linear Technology Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.