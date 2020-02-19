Power Glider Market- Giants Spending Is Booming | Glidersports, Aeros Company, Sonex Aircraft

Power gliders are different from traditional manual gliders. It contains an additional motor that supports the glider to move into the favourable direction of the pilot in any weather conditions which improves the risk of accidents and safety concerns. The global power glider market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period according to the AMA study. This is owing to the growing popularity of paragliding extreme sports, the increasing number of paragliding sports events and participation globally, and rise in global adventure tourism propelled by rising disposable income across emerging economies.

Global Power Glider Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Power Glider Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

How customers and prospects view your existing business and products, benchmark view point to know if it is matching customers' needs or not.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Albatros Flying Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), Glidersports (United States), DG Flugzeugbau GmbH (Germany), Schempp-Hirth Flugzeug-Vertriebs GmbH (Germany), Alexander Schleicher GmbH (Germany), Aeros Company (United States), Alisport Swiss Sagl (Switzerland), Europa Aircraft (England), Icaro 2000 srl (Italy), Pipistrel Group (Slovenia), REINERSTEMME.aero GmbH (Germany), Sonex Aircraft, LLC. (United States) and STEMME AG (Germany).

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Power Glider Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Type (Hang Gliders, Para Gliders, Sail Planes), Application (Commercial, Sports, Others), End Use (OE, Aftermarket), Material (Metals, Composites), Component (Airframe, Fairings, Pods, Motors, Wings, Gauges & Meters, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Power Glider Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Paragliding Extreme Sports

The Rise in Global Adventure Tourism Propelled by Rising Disposable Income

Increasing Number of Paragliding Sports Events

Market Trend

Rising Technological Advancements in Power Glider Equipment Supporting Reduced Safety Concerns is Likely to Drive the Market

Introduction of Selt Launching Gliders

Restraints

Accidents & Injuries Occurred by Paragliding Activities

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Paragliding Sports Across Different Regions of the World

Challenges

Safety Concern is a Major Challenge for Power Glider Manufacturers

Weather Conditions can be a Major Challenge for the Pilots

The Global Power Glider Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.



Table of Content

Global Power Glider Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Power Glider Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Power Glider Market Forecast

How Research Study of AMA helps clients in their decision making:

Creating strategies for new product development

Supporting & Adjust Investment/business decisions

Benchmark and judge own competitiveness

Aiding in the business planning process

Serving as a credible, independent check on company internal forecasts

Supporting acquisition strategies

