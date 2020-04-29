Power Electronics Market 2020 by Key Players, Applications, Industry Analysis, Growth & Forecast 2023

Power Electronics market has been forecasted for the period 2019 to 2023, based on value (US$ Mn). This report provides forecast and analysis of the Power Electronics Market at Regional and global levels.

Power electronics is the application of solid-state electronics to the control and conversion of electric power.

The Global Power Electronics market report provides data covering market competition, production, revenue, export, import, supply, consumption, market overview, market analysis by applications and market effect factors analysis. These reports are derived with market intelligence, economy and equity. The report offers operational advisory and business intelligence on ‘Power Electronics Market’, emphasizing on emerging business models, disruptive technologies along with precedent analysis and success case studies. It also covers the demand-supply gap, challenges and niche segments in the ecosystem.

Top Players:

Infineon

Texas Instruments

On Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Renesas Electronics

Toshiba

NXP Semiconductors

Vishay Intertechnology

Maxim Integrated Products

Semikron

ABB

Hitachi

Analog Devices

ROHM Semiconductor

Microsemi Corporation

Littelfuse

Microchip Technology

Danfoss

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Power Electronics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

On the basis of device type, the power ICs led the power electronics market in 2017. Power ICs including PMICs and ASICs are primarily used in high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications.

On the basis of application, the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles across the globe.

Moreover, the report describes the segmentation of Power Electronics market based on various parameters and attributes. Market segmentation is based on geography, demography, types, product, etc. This leads to easy understanding of customer’s behavior and demand towards a specific market or product. The key aspect covered in market segmentation is regional study. With help of regional analysis, marketers and investors can get clear idea of business opportunities, potential revenue generation and upcoming opportunities residing in the coming years. For a global business expansion or a regional business establishment, this information have immense effect.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Discrete

Power Modules

Power ICs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

ICT

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1, to describe Power Electronics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Power Electronics, with sales, revenue, and price of Power Electronics, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Power Electronics, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Power Electronics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Power Electronics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

