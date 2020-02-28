Powder Dispensing Systems Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2025

Global Powder Dispensing Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

A development complementing the pervasive trend of collaborations between companies towards the development of sophisticated infrastructure and technology to substantially reduce the lead time to new treatments was when the Enabling Technologies Consortium, a group of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, released a study outlining the need for development of powder dispensing systems which could handle an assortment of substances while dispensing precise dosages for clinical trial drug development.

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for precision powder dispensing, GiroNEX, a leading player operating in the powder dispensing systems market launched its own proprietary technology which according to the company is capable of dispensing 0.1 mg to 5 grams of chemicals into capsules and vials with an accuracy of 2% or better.

Powder metallurgy is increasingly becoming popular in additive manufacturing and a recent development complementing the pervasive trend was Stratys’ announcement highlighting the use of powdered dispensing systems in its proprietary Layered Powder Metallurgy. The company aims to simplify the 3D printing of metal components by leveraging the technology.

Powder dispensing systems are estimated to continue gaining penetration into additive manufacturing in the foreseeable future. A recent development complementing the pervasive trend was when Aerosint and Aconity3D announced entering an alliance for the development of Laser Powder Bed Fusion for 3D metal printing. The system will use Aerosint’s powder dispensing system which can be used for multiple different types of materials.

Other companies operating in the powder dispensing systems market include Mettler Toledo, 3P Innovation Ltd., Novaflow, FTA Inc., Matrix Containment Technologies, PCT Americas, Coperion GmbH, Sopac Medical S.A., ETB Van Meurs B.V, APoDiS technologies, Ferry Industries Inc., Anmol Scientific, Autodose S.A., and BioDot Inc.

Additional Insight:

Automated Powder Dispensing Systems to Find Widespread Adoption in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

With drug development on the rise, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing heavily in equipment and infrastructure to gain a competitive edge in the market. Additionally, the increasing frequency of patent expirations is propelling clinical trials which require formulation and screening of precise medications. The factor is estimated to drive the surge in the demand for automated powder dispensing systems in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology applications. Powder dispensing systems with capacities ranging from 100 mg to 1 gram are likely to remain in demand owing to the range of applications the systems can be used in. The demand for dispensing systems with capacities of less than 100 mg, more than 100 grams, and 1 gram to 100 grams are also expected to rise as the systems are likely to find increasing use in additive manufacturing.

Forensic laboratories and independent research centers are also expected to account for a significant share of the powder dispensing systems market. Bulk powder dispensing systems are gaining traction over benchtop powder dispensing systems as pharmaceutical companies look to bolster production.

Research Methodology

The report on powder dispensing systems is a consequence of a robust and elaborate research methodology. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was conducted to obtaining in-depth and actionable insights into the powder dispensing systems market. Primary research was conducted by interviewing experts from the powder dispensing systems market while thoroughly studying paid sources, trade journals, company press releases, and other publications related to the powder dispensing systems market formed the basis of the secondary research. Results from both the steps of research were cross-referenced with each other to produce an accurate and authentic forecast of the powder dispensing systems market.

