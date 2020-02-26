Poultry Keeping Machinery Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2016 – 2026

This XploreMR’s report on the global poultry keeping machinery market covers exhaustive analysis of the market on the basis of product type and region for the forecast period 2016–2026, in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (000’ Units). Market dynamics, value chain analysis, competition landscape, pricing analysis and other qualitative analysis frameworks, including market attractiveness analysis, absolute $ opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y growth comparison by segments form an integral part of the report to support stakeholders for decision making and market analysis.

Global poultry keeping machinery market segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the global poultry keeping machinery market, we have divided the report into two sections based on market segmentations as under By Product By Region Feeding Drinking Climate Control Hatchery, Breeding, and Management Incubator Equipment Hatchery Equipment Egg Collection, Handling and Management Equipment Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering Residue and Waste Management Others (Vaccination, Flooring, Scales, Nest, Cages) North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Japan Middle East and Africa

The report provides detailed insights into the poultry keeping machinery market performance in terms of value. The report also includes Market Insights’ analysis on drivers and restraints influencing the market. Key trends in the market are also included in the report to provide clients with specific decision-making insights. The subsequent sections analyse poultry keeping machinery market on the basis of product type and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2026.

In the final section of the report, we have included the global poultry keeping machinery market competitive landscape to provide a dashboard view of key poultry and farming equipment companies functioning in the global poultry keeping machinery market. The report also comprises strategic recommendations to capitalise on growth opportunities in the market and provides company profiles of some of the major players in the market. We hope this will enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research methodology

To ascertain the global poultry keeping machinery market size, we have taken into account the revenue generated by various poultry keeping machinery manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated across the global poultry keeping machinery market and in order to provide an accurate forecast, we started our research sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the global poultry keeping machinery market is expected to develop in the near future.

In addition, we have conducted our forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analysed the market based on key parameters such as year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the global poultry keeping machinery market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

The global poultry keeping machinery market segment has been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the global poultry keeping machinery market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This has been overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the poultry keeping machinery market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is also mentioned in the report.

Analyst views

Through our detailed research on this report, we have observed that the ratio of using the cage-free system is negligible in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America regions. On the contrary, in North America and Europe the cage-free system is being largely adopted. Although the cage system can produce good quality meat enriched with protein; owing to a rising awareness of animal cruelty and influence of various animal welfare groups, North America and Europe are ahead in adopting the cage-free system. Although there is a huge demand for poultry keeping equipment from Asia which is the largest producer of poultry, there is not much inclination to adopt the cage free system in Asia.

