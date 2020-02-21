Potato Protein Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Potato Protein Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 73.58 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 100.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.96 % from 2018 to 2026.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Potato Protein market are listed in the report.

Roquette

AVEBE Group

Omega Protein Corporation

Agrana

Kerry Group plc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Südstärke

KMC Ingredients

Peppes Group

AKV Langholt

Meelunie