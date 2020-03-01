Potato Flour Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights, Key Drivers, Technology

According to a report published by TMR market, the Potato Flour economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Potato Flour market is segment on the basis of packaging, distribution channel, type, and region. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into retail packaging and bulk packaging. Bulk packaging is much preferred by the restaurants or hotels, whereas retail packaging is preferred by the consumers for their household. The demand for potato flour is also more as it is easy to digest. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and online stores. It is expected that supermarkets/ hypermarkets will hold a relatively higher share in the potato flour market compared to other distribution channel. On the basis of region the potato flour market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and MEA.

Regional segment for the market of potato flour is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Japan, Europe and MEA. Among these segment Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader of potato flour market around the world and is expected to dominant the market in the forecaster period. In Asia Pacific region the countries like china is the key market for potato flour, India is also generating quite high revenue as the country is world’s second largest producers of Potato. In terms of revenue North America is also expected to be the second leading contributor in the potato flour market, which is further followed by Europe.

Market Drivers:

Consumer’s increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods that is easy to digest is playing a key role to drive the potato flour market in the forecast period. Increasing opportunities in the food industry is also a key factor which is driving the global potato flour market. Potato flour-based food products provides rich fiber content which is healthy as well as it helps in the reduction of fat content from the body. As potato flour is easy to digest it is very popular among the old age people, hence this factor is also boosting the growth of potato flour market. The potato flour has an increased shelf life which does not affect the quality of the product, which is also another driving factor for the growth of potato flour market. It is said that consumption of potato flour promotes hair growth and helps in the treatment of grey hairs which is also expected to bolster the growth of potato flour. As potato flour is a rich source of vitamin c, it helps to boost the immunity of the body. Furthermore it contains flavonoid which keeps the level of bad cholesterol low, these factors are also going to drive the potato flour market to a great extent in the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Potato Flour market are Shiloh Farms, Bob's Red Mill, Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Anti grains food, Authentic Foods, Rakusens Ltd, Lotus foods, Health Connection Wholefoods, Barry Farm Foods and Hearthy Foods among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

