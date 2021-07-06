Potash Fertilizers Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Potash Fertilizers Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Potash Fertilizers Market was valued at USD 21.86billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 31.93billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23106&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Potash Fertilizers market are listed in the report.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International

Sinofert Holdings

Agrium

Borealis AG

Potash Corporation of Saskawatchen

SociedadQuimica Y Minera D Chile SA

Eurochem Group AG

Israel Chemicals

The Mosaic Company

HELM AG