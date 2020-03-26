Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Market Size study, by Element, by Product Type, by Leading Companies, by Applications and Regional Forecasts 2016-2023

Global Positron Emission Tomography Scanners Market Overview

Positron emission tomography is used to study the activity of cells inside the human body. It provides information on biological activity inside the human body in a non-invasive way. Positron emission tomography produces an image of the body by detecting the radiation emitted by the radioactive substances which are injected inside the body. These substances are usually radioactive atoms such as carbon-11, fluorine-18, oxygen-15 or nitrogen-13.

Market Size & Forecast

The global positron emission tomography scanner market was valued at USD 905 million in 2015; the market is anticipated to reach USD 940 million by the end of 2016 witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The oncology application segment is anticipated to project a market share of 85% by the end of 2016 and the cardiology application segment is estimated to account for 6% of the global market share by the end of 2016.

The full ring PET scanner dominates the product type segment, full-ring PET scanner market stood at USD 760 million in 2015 witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023

North-America market for PET scanners is anticipated to reach a market valuation of USD 644.7 million by the end of 2023 witnessing a promising compound annual growth rate of 4.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023 owing to the boost in the medical tourism industry in the region as the huge number of patients come from different countries for various treatment.

Asia-Pacific positron emission tomography scanner market is expected to reach USD 135 million by the end of 2016 owing to a large pool of patients suffering from various cancers, neurological and cardiovascular diseases. The market is anticipated to project a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Positron emission tomography scanner is a popular medical treatment process because it can provide researchers with metabolic data about disease status. Positron emission tomography has been proved successful in detecting tumors often before they are visible through other conventional examinations. PET can also provide early information about heart disease and neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, epilepsy and dementia. A combination of PET with other imaging equipment such as MRI, CT scan and X-ray provides high-resolution images to study the physiological behavior of the body.

Key Players

Avid Pharmaceuticals

Blue Earth Diagnostics

CTI

Cardinal Health

Edinburgh Molecular imaging

Eli Lilly

FluoroPharma

GE

IBA

Lantheus Medical

PETNET

Philips

Siemens

Toshiba Medical

Triad/UPPI

General Electric Company

Positron Corporation

other notable key players

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising demand for advanced diagnostic techniques, increased application of positron emission tomography scanner in various medical practices such as oncology are some of the factors expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing aging population has led to higher incidences of diseases such as cancer and heart diseases; PET scanner is an effective medical practice to treat patients with these diseases. This will further boost the demand for PET scanners across the globe.

Introduction of technologically advanced PET scanners which provide increased granularity in imaging, huge storage capacity and high efficiency in the process, are factors anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Short life-span of the scanner, high cost associated with the product and low supply of radiopharmaceuticals are some factors that can restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

