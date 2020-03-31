Positive Airway Pressure Masks Market to Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Positive airway pressure (PAP) masks provide an effective way to treat sleep-related disorders. The PAP masks are comfortable and lightweight. PAP masks are available in many sizes and styles to comfortably treat sleep apnea. PAP masks are prescribed by the sleep specialists to the patients suffering from sleep disorders.

The PAP mask is attached to a tube which is connected to the PAP devices. The PAP mask provides the pressurized air that prevents sleep apnea from occurring. Also, it becomes important to check that the PAP mask is comfortable to the user and is providing a proper seal for the airflow. PAP masks are usually triangular in shape and are worn over the nose.

The adjustable straps of the headgear hold the mask in place. Straps that are excessively tight can create leaks and break the seal of the PAP mask headgear while the straps that are loose can permit air to leak. So any strap pulled tightly can cause discomfort.

Headgear straps should be comfortable enough but not tight for all sleeping positions (side, back, and front). Quick-release clips attached to the straps at the front of the mask allows for the quick and easy removal of the PAP mask. The quick release clips also keep the straps in place to avoid adjusting them each time. PAP masks headgear comes in a variety of sizes, colors, and materials. But some PAP masks are used only with a specific headgear.

Increasing awareness regarding the serious problems related with obstructive sleep apnea and technical advancement in the diagnosis and therapeutic treatments are the key factors which are responsible for the growth of the global positive airway pressure masks market.

In addition, the growing obstructive sleep apnea population due to rise in obesity and aging population and more government initiatives are also some factors that are fueling the growth of global positive airway pressure masks market. However, pricing pressure and rise in adoption of alternative treatment options are the factors that are expected to deter the growth of the global positive airway pressure masks market.

The global market for positive airway pressure masks market is segmented on basis of product types, application, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Nasal Pillow Masks Nasal Masks Full Face Masks

Segmentation by Application Obstructive Sleep Apnea Respiratory Failures Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Sleep Centers Home care settings



Based on product type, the global positive airway pressure masks is segmented into nasal pillow masks, nasal masks and full face masks. Nasal pillows are the type of PAP masks which are inserted directly into the nostrils and are comparatively smaller in size.

This type of PAP masks avoids the problem of allergies to mask material. The nasal masks are also known as the oronasal masks. These type of masks are worn over the nose only. Based on end user, the global positive airway pressure masks market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, sleep centers and home care settings. Amongst them, hospital holds the maximum share in the global positive airway pressure masks market.

On the basis of geography, global positive airway pressure masks market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Increasing prevalence of sleep related disorder especially in the U.S. and other European countries, creates lucrative growth opportunities for the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic market.

This in turn is expected to favor growth of the market for positive airway pressure masks over the forecast period. According to the National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project, around 25 Mn adults in the U.S. were suffering from sleep apnea in 2009. Similarly, the government initiatives for the awareness regarding sleep related disorders, growing healthcare expenditure and escalating disposable income are few of the factors responsible the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the key players present in global positive airway pressure masks market are ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Respironics), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Circadiance, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Invacare Corporation and others.

