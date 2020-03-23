Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2027

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market.

Growing demand for non-invasive, painless procedures such as catheterisation is expected to fuel revenue growth of the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner and hospital sub-segments are estimated to be the most lucrative segments in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment and hospital end user segment are the most lucrative segments in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region. Hospitals segment dominated the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a market value share close to 70% in 2016 and is projected to account for more than 70% share by 2026 end. The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the assessed period.

U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquires shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies

In January 2016, U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquired shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies, urological catheters and diabetic medical supplies. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its position in the healthcare market in the U.S. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several organisations such as Medicon, Inc., Medafor, Inc., Neomend, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc. etc., which has resulted in increased profitability.

Market share of key players

There are five key players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Of these, Verathon Inc. and Signostics Inc. together account for around 85% of the global market revenues.

