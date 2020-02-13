Portable Printer Market Market Player Extends Gains Amid Turbulence

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Portable Printer Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Brother Industries Ltd. (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Polaroid Corporation (United States), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), ZEBRA Technologies (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2150966-global-portable-printer-market-1

Summary:

Global Portable Printer Market Overview:

The boost in e-commerce, as well as the logistics industry, has strengthened the growth of portable printers in the forecasted period. Portable Printer is an exterior device that allows the user to produce a hard copy of the data stored or gathered using digital devices via Bluetooth or universal serial bus (USB). It is wireless, compact, and smaller in nature, and it can be easily transportable & carried out from one place to another. There are various features of portable printers including high-speed printing, lightweight design, and easy paper loading makes it beneficial & easy to use. Global portable printers market have witnessed huge demand in the past few years majorly in developing nations owing to technology advancement, which has enhanced over the years and its low price of ownership. Portable printers are classified as inkjet, thermal, and impact based on technology. This allows faster & accurate effective documentation as well as data processing. According to HTF, the Global Portable Printer market is expected to see growth rate of 15.35%

Market Drivers:

High Demand due to Compact Size & On-Demand Printing Capacity

Rising Growth in Internet Penetration & Rise in Adoption of Smart Devices

Growth in Mobile Workforce Management among Industries

Market Trend:

Upsurge in Adoption of BYOD Policy

Increasing Introduction of Advanced Security Solutions in Portable Printers

Restraints:

Rise in Investment on Digitization across the World

Opportunities:

Huge demand due to Research & Development on Better Battery Runtime Time & Availability of More Number of Pages

Technological Advancement in Portable Printers

Competitive Landscape:

The global portable printer market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several key players. The competitive environment is quite intense. Factors including the need for convenient printing solutions as well as the introduction of advanced security solutions in portable printers will offer significant growth opportunities to portable printer manufactures.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Brother Industries Ltd. (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Polaroid Corporation (United States), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), ZEBRA Technologies (United States), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan) and Xerox Corporation (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like BIXOLON Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Cognitive TPG (United States) and Printek LLC (United States). Analyst at HTF see United States Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Portable Printer market by 2024. Considering Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Thermal Printer will boost the Portable Printer market. Considering Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Online will boost the Portable Printer market. Considering Market by Output, the sub-segment i.e. Barcode Labels will boost the Portable Printer market. Considering Market by End User, the sub-segment i.e. Healthcare will boost the Portable Printer market.

Market Highlights:

On 19th June 2018, Brother International Corporation, a leading provider of printers and multifunctional printers for the small and home office environments has launched its new lineup of color inkjet all-in-one printers designed to meet the needs of home and home office users. The approximate price is 79 dollars.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Portable Printer market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Portable Printer market.

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study (Single User License) at: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2150966

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Manufacturers, Distributors and Major End-Users of Mobile / Portable Printers, Associations, Organizations, Forums, and Alliances Associated With Mobile Printers & Start-Ups, Industry Associations, Regulatory Bodies, Government Bodies, Downstream Vendors and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/2150966-global-portable-printer-market-1

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Portable Printer Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Portable Printer Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Portable Printer Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Portable Printer Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Portable Printer Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Portable Printer Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2150966-global-portable-printer-market-1

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218