Portable Monitor Market to Witness 25% Growth in Revenue During the Period 2019-2029

Increasing demand for computer peripherals integrated with innovative functionalities and features is driving the adoption of portable monitors across the world. The growth of the global portable monitor market is being propelled by the increasing adoption of laptop and desktop computers by large and small commercial end users, software development enterprises, and government institutions alike. The past few years have witnessed the trend of organizations archiving their paper-based records into commercial and consumer grade electronic storage solutions. Owing to this trend, the demand for portable monitors has increased significantly for various business and management processes. With the rising adoption of laptop and desktop computers among different industries, the demand for computing peripherals is projected to soar significantly during the forecast period, and this will in turn enhance the adoption of portable monitors.

The global portable monitor market is estimated to witness a steady CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period of 2019–2029, which relates to more than threefold growth over this time period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31336

Key Takeaways of Portable Monitor Market Study

With growing opportunities, companies have been adopting various growth strategies to capture a larger share of the global portable monitor market. Acquisitions of local component manufacturers and collaboration with leading technology innovators are some of the notable strategies being adopted by portable monitor manufacturers in order to sustain the competition.

Portable monitor manufacturers are focused on driving technology innovation by forming partnerships with leading technology hardware manufacturers.

The portable monitor markets in North America and Western Europe are projected to provide the most lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

“Portable monitor manufacturers should focus on tailoring their product specifications as per the demand generated from small- and medium-sized enterprises. These commercial end users are likely to accelerate the adoption of portable computer peripherals during the forecast period,” says the PMR analyst.

For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31336

Availability of Budget-friendly Portable Monitors with USB Connectivity to Drive Adoption

Manufacturers of portable monitors are deploying cost-effective solutions that offer enhanced compatibility when used with laptops. Such portable monitors can be quickly plugged into a laptop via USB connectivity. These function as secondary monitors and improve the user’s productivity. Enterprises can use portable monitors to display a solo program on a full screen for conference communication and presentations. Portable monitors enable primary devices, such as PCs or laptops, to have more breathing room. Manufacturers are adding innovative features to their portable monitors that enable customers to use a multiple screen setup. Some portable monitor manufacturers are deploying light and small form factor models that feature the same functionality as all other larger sized variants.

Companies covered in Portable Monitor Market Report HP Inc.

ASUS Computer International, Inc.

ViewSonic Corporation

AOC, LLC

LG Electronics Inc.

Dell Inc.

Gechic Corporation

Mobile Pixels

Acer Inc.

Toguard Electronics Co.

GAEMS

HORI USA

BenQ Corporation

Samsung

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31336