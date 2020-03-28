Portable Gas Detection Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2031

Portable Gas Detection Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Portable Gas Detection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Portable Gas Detection in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Portable Gas Detection Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

companies profiled in the global portable gas detection equipment market include Honeywell International Inc., MSA, Riken Keiki Co., Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Dragerwerk, Halma Plc, Trolex Ltd., General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global portable gas detection market has been segmented as follows

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Product Type

Wearable

Non-wearable (Sniffer)

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Gas Type

Combustible

Oxygen

Toxic

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Application

Single Gas

Multiple Gas

Portable Gas Detection Market, by Industry

Oil & Gas

Mining

Building/ Construction

Wastewater Treatment

Fire Services

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Others (Utilities & General Industry)

Global Portable Gas Detection Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



