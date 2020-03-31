Portable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

Global Portable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System Market Viewpoint
In this Portable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
NDI Recognition Systems Ltd.
Vigilant Solutions Inc.
Q-Free ASA, Genetec, Inc.
Siemens AG
PIPS Technology Ltd.
Tattile Srl
Vysionics Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.
Bosch Security Systems
3M Company
Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd.
Genetec Inc.
CA Traffic Limited
ELSAG North America
COBAN Technologies
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
ANPR Cameras
ANPR Software
Frame Grabbers
Triggers
Others
Segment by Application
Traffic Management
Law Enforcement
Electronic Toll Collection
Parking Management
Access Control
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Portable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Portable Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market report.
