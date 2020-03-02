Poppy Seed Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Poppy Seed economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Poppy Seed market is segmented on the basis of form, application, distribution channel and region. On the basis of form poppy seeds market is segmented as dried seeds, powder and oil. The powder form is widely used in bakery products whereas the oil form is used as a dressing for variety of food products. Poppy seeds with its health benefits has gained popularity among health conscious consumers and thus all forms of poppy seed are gaining significant popularity.

On the basis of application poppy seed market is segmented into food and cosmetics & personal care. The food segment is further sub segmented into bakery and sauces & condiments. The cosmetics segments also find uses of poppy seed where it is used in natural cosmetics & personal care products such as soaps and creams.

On the basis of distribution channel poppy seed market is segmented as; Direct Sales and Indirect Sales. The indirect segment is further sub segmented into; specialty stores, modern trade, online retail and other retail formats. Although the modern trade such as supermarkets and hypermarkets have dominated the sales in the developed countries, the high availability or products online coupled with the fast pace lifestyle where consumers spend less time on shopping from stores and prefer the convenience of products being delivered directly at door steps, the online retail segment is also estimated generate significant sales.

Poppy seeds are well-established commercial crop in many parts of the world including Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, France, India, and Eastern Europe region. The popularity of bakery in countries such as the U.S., U.K. Hungary, France have supplemented the growth of poppy seeds where these seeds are added to make cakes, puddings and other baked goods due to its nutty flavor characteristic. On the basis of region the poppy seed is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Japan, Western Europe and Middle East.

Poppy Seed market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The increasing popularity of poppy based bakery products have a significant effect on the demand of poppy seeds. One of the most popular use of poppy seeds is in Hungary, and is called makosh, or Hungarian poppy seed roll where the poppy seeds are used as a filling. Now the poppy seeds are commonly added to bagels, puddings, cakes and tarts. The growing application of poppy seeds is driving demand for poppy seeds market.

Apart for its use as a flavoring and dressing ingredient, the seeds are also used as dietary supplements to improve sleep cycle, it is marketed towards people who seem to suffer from sleeplessness‚ anxiety‚ and stress. In the recent past the herbal/botanical supplements have witnessed an upsurge in the market, attributed to the heightened consumer trust in herbal supplements. Poppy seeds has also benefited from this rise in demand in herbal based products and is estimated to grow in demand in terms of both value and volume.

Poppy Seed Market Key Players:

Some of the global players in the poppy seed market include; Solo Foods, Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Bio Nutrition Inc., Olivenation LLC., Woodland Foods among others. The growing demand for poppy seeds from food & cosmetic industry is driving demand for poppy seed products, Key players are focusing on offering varied form of poppy seeds to cater the growing demand which in turn is leading growth of poppy seeds market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

