Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2027

segmented as follows:
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Grade
- Low Molecular Weight
- K12
- K17
- Medium Molecular Weight
- K25
- K30
- High Molecular Weight
- K90
- Others (including K60 and K120)
- Crospovidone
- Copovidone
- Others (including K15 and K40)
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Tablets
- Liquid Suspension/Ointments
- Injections
- Solvents
- Paints & Coatings
- Inks
- Polishing Agents
- Electrical & Electronics
- Batteries
- PCBs
- Others (including Screens and CMPs)
- Adhesives
- Skin Adhesives
- Hot Melt Adhesives
- Thickeners
- Cosmetics
- Hair Fixative Polymers
- Skin Care
- Perfumes
- Oral Care
- Food & Beverages
- Non-alcoholic
- Alcoholic
- Home Care
- Agrochemicals
- Ceramics
- Metal Quenching
- Membranes
- Hemodialysis
- Water
- Others (including Synthetic Fibers and Paper Manufacturing)
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Global and regional market share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by grade, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2027
- Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027
- Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market
- Import-export analysis of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for all major countries in 2017
- Price trend forecast of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of grade
- Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market
- Regulatory landscape
- Market attractiveness analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by grade, application, and region
- Key findings of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for each region, and in-depth analysis of major grade and application segments in terms of volume and value
- Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2018
- Product mapping of all the players against product type, brand name, K-value and application parameters
- Detailed profiles of major players operating in the market
