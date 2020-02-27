Polyurethane Waterproof Coating Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2026

The global Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Henry
Dow Corning
MAPEI Group
Saint-Gobain
Sika Group
Pazkar
Polycoat Products
Jotun A/S
Progressive Painting
Nippon Paints
Sherwin Williams
Clariant Chemicals
Beijing Oriental Yuhong
Keshun
HIS Paints(Beijing)
Hebei Jizhong
Tianjin Huayi
Beijing Langkun
Guangzhou Minghuang
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
FeiJiaoYou Polyurethane Waterproof Coating
One-Component Polyurethane Waterproof Coating
Acrylate Waterproof Coating
Segment by Application
Bathroom
Basement
Reservoir
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polyurethane Waterproof Coating market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
