Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market ? What Factors Will Drive The Market In Upcoming Years And How It Is Going To Impact On Global Industry | (2020-2026)

The report segments the Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market as:

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Size & Share, by Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Size & Share, by Products

Polysorbate 20

Polysorbate 60

Polysorbate 80

Others

Polysorbate 20 takes 28.8% market share in the whole market in 2018.

Polysorbate 60’s market share in 2018 is 27.5 percent.

The market share of Polysorbate 80 is the largerst with 32.6%, and it will go on expanding and hold the largest share in the next years.

Global Polyoxyethylene Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters Market Size & Share, Applications

Foods

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Textile Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Foods take 29.6 percent market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

The market share of personal care and comestics is 25.5% in 2018.

Textile industry takes 26.4% market share in 2018, following foods and personal care&comestics.

Although pharmaceuticals only have 8.2% market share in 2018, it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Key Players

Kao Group

NOF

Croda International

Evonik Industries

Mohini Organics

Oleon NV

ILSHINWELLS

Jiangsu Haian Petrochemical

Guangdong Runhua Chemistry

Jiangyin Huayuan Chemical

Dalian Guanghui Technologies

Wenzhou Qingming Chemical

Panyu United Baoying Chemical

Zibo Haijie Chemical

