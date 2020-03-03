Polymer Capacitor Market Price Share Analysis, Makers and Sales Forecast 2020-2026

The Report Titled on “Polymer Capacitor Market” analyses the adoption of Polymer Capacitor: Product Scope, Market Overview, Market Opportunities, Market Driving Force and Market Risks . This Polymer Capacitor Market profile the top manufacturers like ( Murata Manufacturing Co, NCC (Chemi-con), Nichicon, Panasonic Corporation, Kemet, AVX, Vishay, Apaq Technology Co, Rubycon Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Lelon, Jianghai, Yageo, Aihua Group, Illinois Capacitor ) which as long as information such as Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. For the (historical data status 2014-2019 and 6 year forecast period 2020 to 2026), it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the Polymer Capacitor industry. It also provide the Polymer Capacitor market Sales Channel, Distributors, Customers, Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix and Data Source.

Scope of Polymer Capacitor Market: A polymer capacitor, or more accurately a polymer electrolytic capacitor, is an electrolytic capacitor (e-cap) with a solid electrolyte of a conductive polymer. Polymer electrolytic capacitors are characterized by particularly low internal equivalent series resistances (ESR) and high ripple current ratings. Their electrical parameters have similar temperature dependence, reliability and service life compared to solid tantalum capacitors, but have a much better temperature dependence and a considerably longer service life than aluminum electrolytic capacitors with non-solid electrolytes. In general polymer e-caps have a higher leakage current rating than the other solid or non-solid electrolytic capacitors. Polymer electrolytic capacitors are mainly used in power supplies of integrated electronic circuits as buffer, bypass and decoupling capacitors, especially in devices with flat or compact design. Thus they compete with MLCC capacitors, but offer higher capacitance values than MLCC, and they display no microphonic effect.China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Polymer Capacitor market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Polymer Capacitor in 2017. In the industry, Murata Manufacturing Co profits most in 2016 and recent years, while NCC (Chemi-con) and Nichicon ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 24.71%, 15.11% and 10.21% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Polymer Capacitor, including Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor, Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor and Others. And Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor is the main type for Polymer Capacitor, and the Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor reached a sales volume of approximately 3981.75 M Unit in 2017, with 76.04% of global sales volume.Polymer Capacitor technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.The global Polymer Capacitor market is valued at 1910 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Polymer Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor

☑ Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

☑ Others (Hybrid and Niobium)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ Consumer Electronics

☑ Communication

☑ Industrial

☑ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Polymer Capacitor market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

