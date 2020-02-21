Polyetheramine Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Polyetheramine Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Polyetheramine was valued at USD 634.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1389.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Polyetheramine market are listed in the report.

Clariant

BASF SE

Huntsman

Yangzhou Chenhua New Materials Co. Ltd.

The Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd

Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Iro Surfactant Co. Ltd.

Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co. Ltd.