Polycaprolactone Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2026

Growth of the global polycaprolactone market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global polycaprolactone market is mainly driven by surge in production of the thermoplastic polyurethane globally. As demand for thermal polyurethane is expected to remain high during the production of medical devices, sales of polycaprolactone will continue to rev up in the global market. However, increasing application of polycaprolactone in the implantable medical devices has continued to face various challenges such as slow rate of degradation and low load bearing. Manufacturers are focusing on addressing these challenges and developing innovating solutions and techniques for improved implantable medical devices.

Polycaprolactone is also continues to witness significant demand in the construction industry. As the need for sound barriers arise in the commercial industry, manufacturers are increasingly opting for rigid polyurethane foams during the construction process. Moreover, increasing demand for resistance to noise in the residential industry is further expected to contribute towards growth of the global polycaprolactone market significantly. The builders in the construction industry are increasingly focusing on conservation of natural resources and by reducing energy. Moreover, growing need for preservation of environment has further led to an upsurge in demand for polyurethane among the builders in the construction industry. Surge in demand for insulating materials during the construction of walls, windows, roofs and doors is further expected to fuel demand for polyurethane globally. Sales of polycaprolactone is further bound to increasing production of the air barrier sealant globally. As the need for enhanced durability, versatility, strength-to-weight ratios and insulation properties arises, builders prefer opting for rigid polyurethane foams globally.

In the next section, the global polycaprolactone market is segmented into form type, application type and region. On the basis of form type, the global market is segmented as pellets, nanosphere and microsphere. Based on application type, the global market is segmented as thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), drug delivery, sutures, wound dressing, tissue engineering, orthopedics, dental implant and others.

Key players in the global polycaprolactone market are Perstorp Holdings A.B., Corbion, Daicel Corporation, BASF SE, Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial, Shenzen Esun, Polysciences, Inc., Durect Corporation and Haihang Industries Co., Ltd.

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

