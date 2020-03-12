Polyamide-Imide Resin Market 2026 Share is Growing with Steady Pace | Rath Group, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Unifrax I LLC, Others

The market study offers detailed information pertaining to the extent and application of the market, which helps better understand the global sector. This report on the Global Market discusses several growth prospects, including the industry sectors, current trends, up-to-date outlines, driving factors, and hurdles, overall offering market projections for the coming years.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

Rath Group, Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, Unifrax I LLC, IBIDEN Co., Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd.

Scope of the study

Based on current analysis, the global Polyamide-Imide resins market was valued at USD 488.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 844.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Polyamide-imide is a melt processable plastics with sufficient capacity of chemical, thermal and physical resistance. Primary use of polyamide-imide is the material’s use in the manufacturing of magnet wire, also used as wire coatings. These compounds can be used for variety of applications such as coatings, films, fibers, adhesives and installation of precast parts and ingots. Polyamide-imide resins applied for coating on magnet wire satisfies toughness, chemical and oil resistance. Polyamide-imide resins are also utilized in the hybrid car industry due to their improved thermal properties. These compounds are replacing conventional materials, such as, thermoset polymers, metals and other types of plastics, in applications that require high thermal resilience.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Polyamide-Imide Resin market on the basis of type, raw materials, end use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Unfilled

Glass filled

Carbon filled

Other

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food packaging

Paper and pulp

Architectural

Marine

Other

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical and electronics

Oil and gas

Other

The following years are used in this study to estimate the size of the Polyamide-Imide Resin market:

Historical year: 2016-2018

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast years: 2020 to 2026

Further key findings from the report suggest

-Polyamide-imide resin market was valued at USD 488.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 844.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% Its ability to work under heavy stress conditions at continuous varied temperatures based on the type of material is proving to be profitable for this market

-Asia-pacific holds the highest percent of CAGR in the polyamide-imide resin market and is likely to grow further in during the forecast period due to China and India’s fast developing economies

-Automotive manufacturers in the APAC region have concentrated to manufacture energy efficient vehicles, which will, consequently, propel the demand for sustainable and lightweight components

-There is a significant growth in the application area of the market. They are increasing in the different end use industries mostly in aerospace, automotive, electronics and electrical, and oils owing to their superior properties…CONTINUED

SOME OF THE KEY GEOGRAPHIES MENTIONED IN THIS REPORT INCLUDE:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Polyamide-Imide Resin Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

Which Manufacturing Technologies are prevalent in the production of Polyamide-Imide Resin? What are the Recent Developments relating to that technology? Which Trends are responsible for these developments? Who are the leading vendors in the Global Polyamide-Imide Resin Market? What are their individual market standing and contact information? What is the current industrial scenario of the Global Polyamide-Imide Resin Market? What were the Value, Volume, Production Capacity, Cost, and Profit Margin of the overall market? What is the outcome of the competitive analysis on the Polyamide-Imide Resin Market both in terms of companies and regions? What is the market assessment for the Polyamide-Imide Resin Market as per the market segmented into types and applications? What are the predictions for the Global Polyamide-Imide Resin Market in terms of capacity, production, and production value? What is the estimated cost and profit that the market will garner in the forecast period? What are the speculated market share and rates of production and consumption? What is the import/export status of the market? What is the outcome of the value chain analysis of the Polyamide-Imide Resin Market in terms of upstream and downstream industries? Which economic factors are expected to impact the future of the Polyamide-Imide Resin Market? What are the existing micro- and macro-economic elements influencing the industry? What are the development trends visible in the current economic setting? What is the Market Dynamics of the Polyamide-Imide Resin Market? What are the emerging threats and prospects in the market? What are the optimum strategies that companies should implement? What are the most lucrative countermeasures that will allow readers to capitalize on the economic conditions and distribution channels?

In conclusion, the Polyamide-Imide Resin Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.