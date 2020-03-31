Polyacrylamide Co-polymer Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

Global Polyacrylamide Co-polymer Market Viewpoint
In this Polyacrylamide Co-polymer market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Nippon Shokubai
BASF SE
Evonik Industries AG
Sanyo Chemical Industries
LG Chem Ltd.
Sumitomo Chemical
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Yixing Danson Technology
Kao Corporation
Zhejiang Satellite Petro-Chemical
Songwon Industrial
Summit Enterprise
Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry
Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid
Demi
Qingdao Soco New Material
Dongying Nuoer Chemical
SNF Floerger
Gelok International
Summit Enterprise
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Non-ionic
Anionic
Cationic
Amphiprotic
Segment by Application
Disposable Diapers
Adult Incontinence
Feminine Hygiene
