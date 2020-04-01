Pole Vault Equipment Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2026

The report titled Global Pole Vault Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pole Vault Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pole Vault Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pole Vault Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Pole Vault Equipment Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Pole Vault Equipment Market: Catastrophic Injuries to Confine Growth

Pole vault equipment market is largely impacted with the injuries associated with the sport, with the decreasing participation in pole vaulting. It is considered as the third most difficult sport across the globe with the risk of injuries increasing with increase in height. With height with 20 feet or over, vaulters are exposed to increased risk of physical damage such as ligament tear and bone damage. Specifically occurring during training sessions, such damages have induced a sense of reluctance among athletes to pursue the sport, in turn negatively impacting the demand for pole vault equipment. Moreover, in some cases injuries occur due to cracking of poles leading to severe physical damages. The physically demanding and highly challenging nature of pole vault sport is expected to impede the growth of the pole vault equipment market during the assessment period.

Pole Vault Equipment Market: Fewer Developments Limiting Scope of the Sport

Since the past few years, there have been fewer advancements in pole vault equipment including pole material. The pole material shifted from bamboo material to aluminum and ultimately to fiberglass material. Albeit manufacturers of pole vault equipment introducing novel introductions such as inflatable pits, further innovations in material design have not yet been researched upon, limiting the development scope. That said, the pole vault equipment market is expected to grow at a meek pace during the period of assessment.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

