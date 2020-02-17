Polarized Sunglasses Market Impressive Growth | Safilo Group S.p.A.; KERING; Essilor; LVMH; MAUI JIM, INC.; LUXOTTICA GROUP; Prada; Xiaomi; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Polarized Sunglasses Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Safilo Group S.p.A.; KERING; Essilor; LVMH; MAUI JIM, INC.; LUXOTTICA GROUP; Prada; Xiaomi; Gianni Versace S.r.l.; Giorgio Armani S.p.A.; Burberry; DOLCE&GABBANA; Bolon Eyewear and PROSUN.co among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Polarized Sunglasses Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Polarized Sunglasses Industry market:

– The Polarized Sunglasses Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Polarized Sunglasses Market Trends | Industry Segment by Material (Polycarbonate, CR-39/ADC, Polyurethane, Others), Application (Vehicle Driving, Fishing & Boating, Outdoor Sporting & Travelling, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global polarized sunglasses market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 55.87 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

In May 2019, Xiaomi announced the launch of polarised sunglasses for the Indian region which were deemed successful after their crowdfunding campaign on the product. Named as “Mi Polarised Square” and “Mi Polarised Pilot” are unisex glasses available in two tones each starting at a price of Rupees 899. The products are available at their official website and are equipped with providing protection to the wearer against UVA, UVB and UVC till the range of 400 nanometers.

Polarized sunglasses are an upgraded/modified version of the regular sunglasses providing enhanced protection from UV rays. They are embedded with specialised filter between the lenses preventing significant reduction from glare reflection. Due to these benefits polarised sunglasses are recommended by various cancer foundations as well as preferred in activities where the interaction with sun is high such as in driving, fishing, sports activities and travelling.

Market Driver:

Availability of tinted and different shades of polarized sunglasses is expected to drive the growth of the market

Enhanced vision clarity and effective elimination of glare reflection is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Significant costs associated with these products in comparison to the traditional sunglasses is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Similar protection and benefits from UV Rays as compared to traditional sunglasses is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Polarized Sunglasses Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Polarized Sunglasses Industry Production by Regions

– Global Polarized Sunglasses Industry Production by Regions

– Global Polarized Sunglasses Industry Revenue by Regions

– Polarized Sunglasses Industry Consumption by Regions

Polarized Sunglasses Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Polarized Sunglasses Industry Production by Type

– Global Polarized Sunglasses Industry Revenue by Type

– Polarized Sunglasses Industry Price by Type

Polarized Sunglasses Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Polarized Sunglasses Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Polarized Sunglasses Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Polarized Sunglasses Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Polarized Sunglasses Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Polarized Sunglasses Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

At the Last, Polarized Sunglasses industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

