Point of Sale(POS) System Market 2020 | What are the key factors driving the growth of the Industry?

Point of Sale(POS) System Market Summary 2020

The point of sale (POS) or point of purchase (POP) is the time and place where a retail transaction is completed. At the point of sale, the merchant would calculate the amount owed by the customer and indicate the amount, and may prepare an invoice for the customer (which may be a cash register printout), and indicate the options for the customer to make payment. It is also the point at which a customer makes a payment to the merchant in exchange for goods or after provision of a service. After receiving payment, the merchant may issue a receipt for the transaction, which is usually printed, but is increasingly being dispensed with or sent electronically.

In 2018, the global Point of Sale(POS) System market size was 6410 million US$ and it is expected to reach 20600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Ingenico, Verifone, Newland Payment, PAX, LIANDI, Xin Guo Du, Centerm, Bitel, New POS Tech, Castles Tech, SZZT, CyberNet,

Market Segment by Type, covers :

Fixed POS System, Wireless POS System, Mobile POS System,

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into :

Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality, Other Industry,

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers :

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Point of Sale(POS) System market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026. To understand the structure of Point of Sale(POS) System market by identifying its various sub-segments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Point of Sale(POS) System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Point of Sale(POS) System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of Point of Sale(POS) System sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

