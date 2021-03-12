Point Of Sale Terminal Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Point Of Sale Terminal Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market was valued at USD 65.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 122.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Point Of Sale Terminal market are listed in the report.

Cisco Systems

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone System (Francisco Partners)

Samsung Electronics

MICROS Systems (Oracle)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ingenico SA

NEC Corporation