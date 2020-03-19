Point of Care Test Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

The global Point of Care Test market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Point of Care Test market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Point of Care Test market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Point of Care Test market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Point of Care Test market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Point of Care Test market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Point of Care Test market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ACON Laboratories Inc.
Abaxis Inc.
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
Accriva Diagnostics
AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.
Acrongenomics
Alere Inc.
Alfa Scientific Designs
Alpha Scientific
Atlas Genetics Ltd.
Beckman Coulter Inc.
Becton
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Biomerica Inc.
Dickinson and Company
Instrumentation Laboratory
Johnson & Johnson
Medica Corporation
Medtronic
Nova Biomedical
Opti Medical
PTS Diagnostics
Roche Diagnostics Limited
Siemens AG
Sienco Inc.
bioMerieux
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Glucose Monitoring Kits
Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers
Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits
Cardiac Markers
Infectious Diseases Testing Kits
Drug-of-Abuse Testing Kits
Others
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinics
Ambulatory Care
Home Healthcare
Research Laboratory
