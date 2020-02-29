Podiatry Market | In-depth, Detailed Analysis and Outlook Report 2020-2025

Key factors that drive the growth of the global podiatry market in rising foot and ankle diseases. The growth of the global podiatry industry will be increased due to the rising chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, arthritis and diabetes and awareness about routine foot care and health. In addition, there are several effective initiatives taken by the Government for expanding the healthcare sector with the help of podiatry services which will upsurge the global podiatry market growth in the coming years.

General podiatry mostly consists of treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, calluses, and corns, nail infection, and bunions. These are also the main segments in the services of podiatry. This is due to the increase in the occurrence of diabetes, increase in awareness about podiatry and the importance of foot care. Diabetes is the condition which leads to foot disorders and increase in diabetic population can lead to the growth of global podiatry industry. On the basis of facility, clinics are the main segments followed by hospitals and the various facilities such as nursing homes and home care organizations.

For treating the foot and ankle diseases, the most important method used in podiatry is laser treatment. Laser therapy is a combination of technology, physics, and biology. As per the research, one-third of podiatrists across the globe are using laser technology and over 50% of them consider laser treatment effective to treat fungus of the toenail and releasing symptoms. Main types of ankle and foot problems include athlete’s foot, warts, diabetic foot syndrome, foot infections, calluses or corns, and fungal infection. The occurrence of podiatry disease, health awareness for podiatry and developments in laser technology are the main factors involved in the growth of global podiatry market size.

There are several initiatives taken by the government to increase the healthcare sector with including podiatry services which will expand the global podiatry market across the globe. Developing countries such as Brazil and China have formed their policies of healthcare to offer better entry to healthcare as podiatry services. With the help of the Government initiatives, global podiatry market is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Regions involved in the development of global podiatry market size are Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. Increase in occurrence of diabetes due to health awareness and the standard of living are the main factors expanding the growth of podiatry market size. Europe is expected to create substantial podiatry market share. Asia Pacific is projected to increase with a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

World’s largest region for podiatry services is North America. It accounted for about 32% of global podiatry industry because of increasing population, expenditure on healthcare, availability of developed treatments for foot diseases and workforce. In podiatry industry, Western Europe is the second largest which accounts for 30% of global podiatry market share.

Players focusing on the development of the global podiatry market are Capron co Inc., Euroclinic Medi-Care Solutions, Eduard Gerlach GmbH, Namrol Group, Gharieni GmbH, Planmeca, Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, Sartorius AG, EKF Diagnostics, NSK Ltd., and Halmilton Medical Inc.

