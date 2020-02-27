Pneumococcal Vaccine Market 2020-2025 Industry Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Applications, Top Manufacturers, Demand and Forecast Research

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market including size, forecast, trend, share, growth, overview, key players, technologies, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies forecast to 2025.

According to WHO, pneumococcal vaccine had been introduced in 134 countries by 2016 end and estimated global coverage was about 42%. Growing awareness regarding the importance of vaccination and increasing spending by the governments towards public health is propelling the development of pneumococcal vaccines in the developing economies. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention stats, thousands of adults die due to pneumococcal disease each year in US and thousands more end up in the hospital because of pneumococcal disease. Moreover, growing prevalence of pneumonia diseases and introduction of noval vaccines are some important factors which will drive the market during the projected period.

North America and Europe region accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. While Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Others.

