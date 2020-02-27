Plastic Lancet Market Competitive Environment & Forecast 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Plastic Lancet Market

Market: Segmentation

The global plastic lancet market is segmented as follows –

By Application Type, the global plastic lancet market is segmented into –

Cholesterol Test

Glucose Test

Others

By Product Type, the global plastic lancet market is segmented into –

Personal lancet

Push button safety lancet

Side button safety lancet

Pressure activated safety lancet

By End user, the global plastic lancet market is segmented into –

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare

Others

Plastic Lancet Market: Regional Outlook

The Europe is expected to witness a positive growth towards plastic lancet market during the forecast period. It is due to rise in prevalence of diabetes in Europe with around 60 million people are suffering from diabetes, according to WHO. North America is also expected to be the prominent market for plastic lancet, it is due to increasing need for diabetic diagnosis and increasing need for safe blood glucose test in hospitals. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in healthcare expenditure and low manufacturing cost and also low labor cost.

Recent Development in Global Plastic Lancet Market

In 2017, Abbott Laboratories S.A. announced that it FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System for adults is been approved by US Food and Drug Administration. This approval enhance the product offering of the company.

In January 2017, Catalent Inc. collaborated with Roche on Smartag(TM) technology. It is a research collaboration that will help Roche on Smartag(TM) technology to develop new product.

Plastic Lancet Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global plastic lancet market are as follows –

Sarstedt AG & Co

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

Abbott Laboratories S.A.

Becton Dickinson and Co

F.L. Medical SRL

LifeScan

Nipro Medical Corporation

Terumo Corporation

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

