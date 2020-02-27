Plastic Bags & Sacks Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2026

The global Plastic Bags & Sacks market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Plastic Bags & Sacks market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Plastic Bags & Sacks market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plastic Bags & Sacks market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Plastic Bags & Sacks market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Segments Covered
By Material Type
- Biodegradable Plastic
- PLA
- PHA
- PBS
- Starch Blend
- Others
- Non-Biodegradable Plastic
- HDPE
- LDPE
- LLDPE
- PP
- PS
- Other Plastics
By product type
- T Shirt Bags
- Gusseted Bags
- Lay Flat Bags
- Trash Bags
- Rubble Sacks
- Woven Sacks
- Other Bags
By application type
- Retail & Consumer
- Grocery Products
- Food & Beverages
- Clothing & Apparels
- Other Consumer Goods
- Institutional Services
- Hospitality
- Healthcare
- Other Applications
- Industrial Applications
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of MEA
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
Each market player encompassed in the Plastic Bags & Sacks market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Plastic Bags & Sacks market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
