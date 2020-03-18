Planters Market 2019 Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook till 2024

The global Planters market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Planters market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Planters are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Planters market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Deere

CNH

AGCO

KUHN

Kubota

Kinze

Gasparoo (Maschio)

Lemken

Grimme

Great Plain

Kverneland

Nonghaha

Henan Haofeng

Bonong

Yaao Agricultural

Agricultural Machinery

Shandong Dahua Machinery

MENOBLE

Woer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Centrifugal Spreader

Sowing Machine

Segment by Application

Cereals

Corn

Cotton

Other

