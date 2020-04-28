Plant Protein Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive

The plant protein is the food source protein from plants, they include soy, tofu, peas, lentils, grains, nuts, pulses, and various others. They are inherently very efficient to produce as compared to animal protein. Plant protein are classified by possessing a higher level of essential nutrients like carbohydrates than other feed ingredients. The market demand for plant protein among health-conscious people and its demand in the animal feed industry is expected to rise in the coming years. The soy protein amongst all other plant protein ingredients is dominating the market as its consumption among youth is higher.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Cargill (United States), (ADM) Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (United States), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette (France), Manildra Group (United States), Tereos S.A. (France), Axiom Foods Inc. (United States), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium) and Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc. (United States)

Cargill (United States), (ADM) Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences (United States), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette (France), Manildra Group (United States), Tereos S.A. (France), Axiom Foods Inc. (United States), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium) and Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc. (United States)

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for High Protein Diet Among People

Growing Population Around the Globe

Increasing Demand for Protein Rich Animal Feed

Market Trend

Increasing Use of Soy Plant Protein Among Youth Because of its Extra Health Benefits

Adoption of Plant Protein in Beverages and Snacks

The emergence of Flavored Plant Protein Products

Restraints

Price Fluctuation in Plant Protein Products

Health-Related Side Effects to Some People from Consumption of Plant Protein

Opportunities

Awareness about the People About the Benefits of Consuming Plant Protein

Increase in Investment in Companies based on Plant Protein Products

Challenges

Taste Related Issues with Plant Protein Products

Adulteration in Plant Protein Products will Hamper the Growth

To comprehend Global Plant Protein market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Plant Protein market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary ———- Free of Cost

Chapter Three: Market Dynamics —— USD400

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Market Factor Analysis —— USD400

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Plant Protein, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2018) —— USD1400

Global Plant Protein

Type (Soy ProteinPea Protein, Tofu Protein, Lentils Protein, Wheat Protein, Others), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Animal Feed, Beverages, Snacks, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others), Form (Protein Isolates, Textured Proteins, Protein Concentrates), Distribution Channels (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online Store, Others) Global Plant Protein Region

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Plant Protein – Manufacturers/Players Analysis —— USD1200

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Plant Protein, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2019-2024) —— USD1400

—— Sections same as Chapter Five ——

Chapter Eight: Company profiles / Competitive Landscape [12 Players] —— USD1250

Chapter Nine: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

