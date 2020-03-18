Plant Growth Regulators Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)

The Plant Growth Regulators market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Plant Growth Regulators market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
All the players running in the global Plant Growth Regulators market are elaborated thoroughly in the Plant Growth Regulators market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.
Market: Competitive Analysis
The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global plant growth regulators market are BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Valent BioSciences Corporation, TATA Chemicals, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nippon Soda Co. Ltd, Nufarm Limited, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience, Arysta LifeScience Corporation, WinField Solutions LLC, Redox Industries Limited, Xinyi Industry Co. Ltd among others
The market has been segmented as below:
Global Plant Growth Regulators Market– By Hormone Type
- Auxin
- Gibberellin
- Cytokinin
- Ethylene
- Abscisic Acid
- Others
Global Plant Growth Regulators Market– By Function
- Promoters
- Inhibitors
Global Plant Growth Regulators Market – By Crop type
- Fruit & Vegetables
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseed & Pulses
- Turf & Ornamentals
Global Plant Growth Regulators Market – By Formulation
- Solutions
- Wettable Powder
- Soluble Powder
- Tablets
- Water Dispersible
Global Plant Growth Regulators Market – By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- APEJ
- Japan
- Oceania
