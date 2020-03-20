Plant-based Meat to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2027

Plant-based Meat Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Plant-based Meat industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Plant-based Meat manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Plant-based Meat market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Plant-based Meat Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Plant-based Meat industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Plant-based Meat industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Plant-based Meat industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Plant-based Meat Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Plant-based Meat are included:

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, product portfolio of plant-based meat manufacturers, and recent developments in the plant-based meat market space. Some of the key players analysed are Turtle Island Foods, Inc., Nutrisoy Pty Ltd, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, Impossible Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc., Monde Nissin Corporation, Kellogg Company, Fry Group Foods (Pty) Ltd., Nasoya Foods, Inc., Hügli Holding AG, Sweet Earth, Inc., VBites Food ltd., The Kraft Heinz Company, Schouten Europe B.V., Lightlife Foods Inc. and Taifun-Tofu GmbH, among other plant-based meat manufacturers.

Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Product Type

Tofu

Tempeh

Seitan

RTC/RTE

Natto

Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Source

Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

Other Sources of Meat Alternatives

Global Plant-based Meats Market – By End Use

Retail

Industrial

Global Plant-based Meats Market – By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Modern Groceries Convenience Stores Food & Drink Specialty Stores Traditional Stores Online Retail



Global Plant-based Meat Market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Data scrutiny for the global plant-based meat market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of plant-based meats, production data of countries producing raw materials across the globe has been taken into consideration. In addition, the production of application of plant-based meats in top producing countries is also tracked for benchmarking purposes. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research estimated volume data on the consumption of plant-based meats for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of plant-based meats. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, population, consumer preference, and consumption of plant-based meats among end-user verticals.

PMR then determined the volume consumption of plant-based meats across various regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on an internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends, by identifying and allocating a weighted score to forecast factors that influence the demand for plant-based meats. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain, as well as macro-economic indicators such as production have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of plant-based meats in respective countries.

The weighted average selling price for plant-based meats was considered to estimate the market size for top plant-based meat consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global plant-based meat market. To develop the global plant-based meats market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is analysis of the global plant-based meat market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global plant-based meat market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global plant-based meat market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global plant-based meat market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global plant-based meat market. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of the global plant-based meat manufacturers.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Plant-based Meat market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players