Pipeline Integrity Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the “Global Pipeline Integrity Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Rosen (Switzerland), GE Company (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Altus Intervention (Malaysia), Emerson (United States), Intertek (United Kingdom), Applus (Spain), SGS (Switzerland), NDT Global (Germany), T.D. Williamson (United States), Enermech (United Kingdom), IKM Gruppen (Norway) and Lin Scan (UAE).

Pipeline integrity refers to the method of ensuring a pipeline and all its related components are running properly. This is done to in order to confirm that the pipeline which is built is safe, reliable and sustainable. Pipeline engineers are responsible for the construction, operation and maintenance of pipelines. The demand for pipeline integrity is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to the growing demand for oil & gas, rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and advancement in the field of integrity management. Moreover, rising demand from the downstream operations, development of shale gas & synthetic natural gas coupled with rising investments in research & development are expected to propel the demand.

Market Drivers

Increased Government and Regulation for Pipeline Assessment

Rise in Concern Over Environmental Impact and Safety of Pipeline and Energy Infrastructure

Focus Towards Remote Management of Oil & Gas Pipeline for Process Optimization & Automation

Market Trend

Development and Innovation in Pipe Integration

Restraints

Difficulty in Pipeline Assessment

Opportunities

Emergence of the Digital Twin Technology in Pipeline Operation

Introduction of Big Data Analytics Would Increase the Scope of Pipeline Monitoring System

Challenges

Delays in Issuing a Permit By Statutory Government Bodies

Market Overview of Global Pipeline Integrity

If you are involved in the Global Pipeline Integrity industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Type, Application and major players.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Service (Testing, Inspection, Monitoring, Software), Technology (Pigging, Cathodic Protection, Others), Form Type (Oil, Gas, Refined Product)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Pipeline Integrity Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Pipeline Integrity Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Pipeline Integrity Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Pipeline Integrity Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Pipeline Integrity Market.

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Pipeline Integrity market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Pipeline Integrity market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Pipeline Integrity market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

