Pico Projector Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2026

Global Pico Projector Market is valued approximately at USD 2.10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.85% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pico projector is a small hardware device which is designed to project content from a smartphone, tablet, notebook, camera, or memory device onto a wall or other flat surface. They are an exceptional choice for low energy consumption, mobility and resolution compared to large and bulky projectors. The three main imager technologies used for the Pico projectors including, digital light processing (DLP), liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS), and laser beam steering (LBS). The amalgamation of projection technology with portable electronics products, the surging investment & funding on Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with growing adoption of smart devices are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period.

For instance, Moto Insta-Share projector is entirely intended for Moto Z smartphones, while MobileCinema i60 is a highly consistent compact projector for Apple iPhone 6s and iPhone 6. Also, in 2019, the Asia-pacific will lead the IoT spending in 2019 with around 35.7%, followed by the United States of America with 27.3%. Moreover, rising demand for the consumer electronics along with increase in disposable income of people is the prime factor projected to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, health and safety issues pertaining to the use of laser beams in LBS-based Pico projectors and short battery back-up are the few factor restraining the growth of global Pico Projector market during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Pico Projector Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging investments on the consumer electronics, along with the robust demand from the healthcare, automotive, and education sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period due to easy availability of requisite components, coupled with growing adoption of smart devices, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aaxa Technologies, Inc.

Acer, Inc.

Aiptek International, Inc.

Coretronic Corporation

Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

USB Pico Projector

Embedded Pico Projector

Media Player Pico Projector

Stand-alone Pico Projector

Others

By Component:

Light Source

Optics

Batteries

MEMS Technology

Other

By End-Use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Defence & Aerospace

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Pico Projector Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

