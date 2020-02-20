Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.89 billion to an estimated value of USD 32.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increasing Occurrences of Neurological Disorders and Cardiovascular Diseases

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Heat & Cold Therapy Equipment, Hydro Therapy Equipment, Multi Exercise Therapy Units, Electro Therapy Equipment, Treatment Equipment, CPM Unit, Shoulder, Arm & Hand Equipment, Leg, Knee and Foot Equipment, Suspension Aids and Traction Aids), Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology(Stroke, Spinal cord injuries, Parkinson’s disease, Multiple sclerosis, Cerebral palsy, Others) Pediatric, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, Schools, Home Healthcare, and Rehabilitation Centers), Demographic (Geriatric population, Non-geriatric population ), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the physiotherapy equipment market are

HMS (US),

Dynatronics Corporation (US),

DJO, LLC (US),

EMS Physio Ltd (UK),

Physical Therapy Products,

BTL,

Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. (US),

Whitehall Manufacturing (USA),

Morris Group International (US),

Body Sport (US),

Algeo Limited (UK),

Danaher (US),

3M 2019 (US),

International Electro Medical Co. (India),

Radiance Medical Systems (Singapore),

Accord Medical Products (India),

Life Care Systems,



Physiotherapy is broadly mentioned for the development and restoration of normal body working, which continues to grow the need and demand for physiotherapy equipment. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries, accidental injuries, and chronic diseases that hinder the normal body functioning and movements, is another major reason for the estimated to drive the demand.

Physiotherapist is that type of healthcare professional which is highly qualified in carrying out therapies to relieve pain and discomfort. They work in close association with patients to bring about early relief. They also work along with health clinicians or GPs to manage the treatment process. With the use of advanced techniques and his proficiency in the realm of physiotherapy.

Market Drivers

Rapidly increasing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases, this significant act as a driver to the market

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders, and Cerebrovascular Disease, this significant act as a driver to the market

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Due to unstable reimbursement scenario for physiotherapy, this act as a restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

By Equipment Type

Heat & Cold Therapy Equipment

Hydro Therapy Equipment

Multi Exercise Therapy Units

Electro Therapy Equipment

Treatment Equipment

CPM Unit

Shoulder, Arm & Hand Equipment

Leg, Knee and Foot Equipment

Suspension Aids and Traction Aids

By Application

Musculoskeletal

Neurology Stroke Spinal cord injuries Parkinson’s disease Multiple sclerosis Cerebral palsy Others

Pediatric

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Schools

Home Healthcare

Rehabilitation Centers

By Demoghraphic

Geriatric population

Non-geriatric population

By Geography

North America Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, DJO entered into a strategic partnership with XPO Logistics, it is a global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions, this partnership is happened manage portions of DJO’s North American distribution operations.

In 2017, Dynatronics partnered with Orthopedic Outfitters to distribute Dynatronics’ physiotherapy and rehabilitation products.

Competitive Analysis: Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Global physiotherapy equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of physiotherapy equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

