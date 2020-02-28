Physical Security Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Physical Security 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

Global physical security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.25 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to rising in terror attack technology improvement and adoption of IoT based security system and cloud computing platform

Details Key Players of Physical Security Market -:

List of few players are-: ADT, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Cisco, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Anixter Inc., Genetec Inc., SECOM Plc., G4S plc, Schneider Electric, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co.,Ltd., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Axis Communications AB., ICTS INTERNATIONAL N.V., KBR Inc., Prosegur, Corps Security (UK) Ltd, Chubb Fire & Security Group, Securitas AB, Alion Science and Technology Corporation and others.

Drivers & Restraints of Physical Security Market-:

Market Drivers:

Growing incidents of terror threat is driving the market growth

Technological improvement and implementation of wireless technology in security systems is a driver for this market

Growing use of IP-Based video surveillance is fueling the growth of this market

Implementation of mobile-based access control is driving the market growth

Adoption of internet of things (IoT) -based security systems with cloud computing platforms is also contributing towards market growth

Market Restraints:

Privacy concerns against installation is a restraint for this market

Less use of advanced technologies and lack of synergy among security solutions is hindering the market growth

Issues such as device interoperability related with physical security systems may obstruct the market growth

Global Physical Security Market By Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy Markets, Chemical Facilities, Industrial (Manufacturing Sector Excluding Chemical Facilities) ,Control Centers, Retail, Business Organizations (Including BFSI and IT Sector), Hospitality and Casinos, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises , Large Enterprises )

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Physical Security market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

