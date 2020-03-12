Phototherapy Equipment Market : In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

This report presents the worldwide Phototherapy Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Phototherapy Equipment Market:

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global phototherapy equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Atom Medical Corporation, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc., The Daavlin Company, and Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Natus Medical Incorporated and others.

The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market is segmented as given below:

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Product

CFL (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) phototherapy

LED (light emitted diode) phototherapy

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Modality

Full body phototherapy

Partial body phototherapy

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Disease Indication

Neonatal Jaundice

Skin Diseases Psoriasis Eczema Other skin diseases

Others

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Russia Italy France Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



