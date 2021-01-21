Phenolic Resin Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Phenolic Resin Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Phenolic Resin Market was valued at USD 11.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Phenolic Resin market are listed in the report.

Fenolit d.d.

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co.

DIC Corporation

BASF SE

Hitachi Chemical Co.

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals

Kolon Industries

SI Group