Phenol Derivatives Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2025

competitive landscape is hard pressing the chemical companies to incorporate innovation in their products, and to focus on the development of Green Chemistry, which is becoming pivotal for the companies for their holistic development and growth.
Extensively Used Phenol Derivative Bisphenol –A Expected to Trigger Phenol Derivatives Market
Bisphenol-A is a widely used phenol derivative, commonly adopted to produce polycarbonates and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate has huge applications in drink and food packaging industries, like in manufacturing impact-resistant safety equipment, medical instruments, water and baby bottles, and compact discs, etc. Additionally, epoxy resins are highly used by manufacturers to coat metal products, including bottle tops, water supply pipes, and food cans. Bisphenol-A, a widely used derivative of phenol, is also found in numerous thermal paper products, such as ATM receipts and cash register. Thus, phenol derivatives market is anticipated to grow on the back of extensive uses of Phenol derivatives, like Bisphenol- A.
Competitive Landscape: Phenol Derivatives Market
There are wide range of large, medium and small companies operating in the phenol derivatives market. Some of the leading stakeholders in phenol derivatives market are:
- LG Chemical Ltd.
- INEOS
- Midas Pharma
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Rheinmetall Waffe Munition
Segmentation: Phenol Derivatives Market
The phenol derivatives market can be segmented on the basis of derivative and application.
Based on application, the phenol derivative market can be classified as:
- Electronics
- Chemical Intermediate
- Coatings
- Automotive
- Other Industrial
By derivative, the phenol derivatives market can be segmented as:
- Bisphenol
- Epoxy Resin
- Polycarbonate
- Alkyl Phenol
- Phenolic Resin
- Caprolactum
- Others
